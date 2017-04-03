Things to Do This Week: April 3-6

This first week of April is a damn good week if you're someone who loves art. Not just art as in "paintings hanging on walls," although Jeremy Okai Davis' opening at p:ear Gallery is necessary viewing, but art as in what Bassem Youssef does with political comedy, what Tinariwen does with "assoul" music, what John Carpenter does with Rowdy Roddy Piper and a pair of sunglasses, what Black Violin does with hip-hop, and what Augusten Burroughs does with words. There's so much more than that to dig into, as well; hit the links below, and load your plate accordingly.

Monday, Apr 3

Bassem Youssef

Writer/physician/comedian/producer Bassem Youssef was dubbed the “Jon Stewart of Egypt.” Inspired by The Daily Show, Youssef’s Al- Bernameg became the first political satire TV show in the Middle East. The show—which offered a sarcastic take on current political events—was insanely popular. In 2013, TIME magazine named Youssef as one of the 100 most influential people on the planet. That same year the show was cancelled for being too controversial, but he did receive the International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists. As a woke professional who’s lived under an actual dictator, Youssef’s “The Joke is Mightier Than the Sword,” presentation is something we could all benefit from right now. After his presentation he’ll take questions from the audience. In case you can’t get in, you can always read his brand-new book, Revolution for Dummies. JENNI MOORE

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $40-50

Tinariwen, Dengue Fever

To fully understand the story of Tinariwen, you must also know the long history of the Tuareg, a nomadic desert tribe in northern Mali who were marginalized by their country's government for decades. The members of Tinariwen have lived through two Tuareg uprisings, a period as refugee soldiers in Qaddafi's Libyan army, and many years of obscurity and poverty as musicians. Tinariwen, however, have since gained a global ear and well-deserved acclaim for their unique music; they've become the figureheads of what is referred to as "assouf" music, a kind of Saharan, guitar-based blues that feels as rootless and free as the desert wind. Tinariwen founder Ibrahim Ag Alhabib built his first guitar out of a stick, a can, and a piece of wire taken from a bicycle, and his playing still has that same ingenuity all these years later. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Revolution hall, $35

Augusten Burroughs

The bestselling author of Running with Scissors returns to Powell's with his latest memoir, Lust & Wonder, an intimate and honest chronicle of the relationships he's had while living in New York.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Black Violin

Classically trained violinists Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus use their classically trained skills with the violin to make a vibrant blend of rock, pop, and hip-hop. Read our piece on Black Violin

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $19.50-39.50

Methyl Ethyl, Voorhees

Australian band Methyl Ethel’s primary auteur, Jake Webb, shares many similarities to Shins frontman James Mercer: a reedy tenor, baroque-pop sensibilities, a penchant for trebly reverb. So it makes sense that Methyl Ethel’s latest, Everything Is Forgotten, inhabits the same inverted world as the Shins. Webb’s music seems like a conversation between his own head and heart, and we’re just eavesdropping. He’s a reluctant rock star, an intellectual under the spotlight, and he’s not sure how to feel about it. So it’s notable that the most self-confident track on Everything Is Forgotten, “Ubu,” is also its best. Surefooted, pulsing grooves bolster Webb like they’re pushing him to the edge of the stage. “You’re going to have to explain yourself, it’s personal,” he sings, “but to face it is the main thing.” Lyrics like these aimed directly at Webb’s audience act as his mea culpa in advance. But when he stops worrying, little explanation is necessary. WILLIAM KENNEDY

9 pm, Doug Fir, $10-12

Ural Thomas & the Pain

It’s tragic that in this era of revitalized appreciation for deep soul heroes, Ural Thomas, Portland’s best-kept secret, hasn’t hit the national consciousness as Charles Bradley and the late, great Sharon Jones have. Thomas is the absolute definition of a genuine article—despite releasing a few criminally obscure (yet collector-coveted) gems in the late ’60s, he’s still delivering his tireless passion for music to his beloved community. Simply put, Ural Thomas is a Northwest treasure, and watching him radiate wizened positivity through the warm grooves of an excellent band is a must for music fans searching for heartwarming togetherness. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Goodfoot, $5

League Night

A comedy showcase featuring some the city's best stand-ups giving their newest material a run, including sets from Amanda Arnold, Marcus Coleman, Jon Washington, Emma Jonas, Rhiannah Johnson, and Nick Puente.

8 pm, Sam's Billiards

Tuesday, Apr 4

1984

As the world plunges into actual dystopia, film is keeping us sane. Cinema 21 is screening 1984, the film adaptation of George Orwell’s monumentally important novel. You heard the terms “Thought Police” and “Big Brother”? Yep, that’s from 1984. This movie version—starring John Hurt and released in the actual year 1984!—is required viewing to get us to 2020.

7 pm, Cinema 21

Máscaras, Couches, Male Blonding

Máscaras stays shredding to the cielos and back with one part instrumental psych and three parts indigenous roots, playing sequences of stony, slimy surf that’ll seem never-ending, only to completely bum you out when they do inevitably come to a close. EMILLY PRADO

8 pm, Black Water Bar, $8

Senses Fail, Counterparts, Movements, Like Pacific

It’s been 15 years since Senses Fail pop-punked their way onto the scene, 11 years since Still Searching came out, and just two years since the band’s lead singer Buddy Nielsen came out to the world as queer. Nielsen has steadily opened up about his sexuality, struggles with addiction, and extreme longing for inclusivity. Though the band’s last full-length album, 2015’s Pull the Thorns from Your Heart, was filled with aggressive post-hardcore harshness as Nielsen sorted through his feelings, their brand-new EP, In Your Absence, seeks to do the exact opposite with soft, acoustic tracks. But it doesn’t seem like Senses Fail is focusing on the EP, as the band’s entire tour is centered around hits from Still Searching and other fan favorites. Though the emo movement isn’t as strong as it used to be, Senses Fail fans will understand the message Nielsen has struggled to convey through his lyrics for years. CERVANTE POPE

7 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $16-19, all ages

YWCA Social Justice Training: Sexual Assault Dynamics

Debbie Elias from Call to Safety will lead a presentation on the ins and outs of sexual violence. In three hours, topics covered include the root causes of sexual assault, impact on survivors, dismantling stigmatization, and the added issues faced by oppressed populations. Pricing is tiered and general admission is $30. EMILLY PRADO

1:30 pm, YWCA of Greater Portland, $10-60

The Maine, The Mowgli's, Beach Weather

An evening of alternative rock and pop with this Tempe, Arizona-hailing quintet who are currently touring in support of their forthcoming full-length, Lovely, Little, Lovely.

7:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $22-25

Wednesday, Apr 5

Desiigner, Rob $tone, Ski Mask Slump God, 16yrold

Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda Panda. DIRK VANDERHART

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $23, all ages

They Live

There are more than a few theaters across the country screening 1984 in response to the continued tenure of our corrupt, racist, slumlord sex offender of a president. But while familiarizing yourself with Orwell is always a good idea, I believe John Carpenter’s last bonafide classic—the paranoid left-wing sci-fi satire They Live—is a much more appropriate film for the strange, bewildering times we occupy. And for as good as John Hurt was in 1984, if we’re heading into a debased apocalypse of a future, I’d rather have Rowdy Roddy Piper as my avatar, kicking ass, chewing bubblegum, and if he has to, literally beating some sense into you. Put the fuckin’ glasses on. BOBBY ROBERTS

2:45 pm & 9:40 pm, Academy Theater

Wire, Golden Retriever

Most band's would celebrate their 40th year with some kind of anniversary tour celebrating their breakout. London-hailing art punk quartet Wire could easily do that, 1977's Pink Flag is as deserving of a victory lap as any other debut. Instead Colin Newman, Graham Lewis, Robert Grey and Matthew Simms have opted to continue pushing their sound forward in 2017 with their 16th studio album, Silver/Lead.

9 pm, Dante's, $20

Earthquake Hurricane

Powerhouse local comedy show Earthquake Hurricane returns, with Mercury-approved, dry-as-fuck stand-up and improviser Katie Nguyen co-hosting alongside beloved regulars Alex Falcone and Anthony Lopez, all in the show's new Liquor Store digs. Now more than ever, we need comedy and liquor. Get ’em both here! MEGAN BURBANK

7 pm, The Liquor Store

Homies, Nasalrod, Blesst Chest

Three of Portland's finest make their debut on the new Know stage, giving you all the adrenaline you'll need to party the night away for a great cause—proceeds from this show will go to benefit Jonnycat Records founder Jonny Harbin in his battle with cancer.

8 pm, The Know, $10

Erik Anarchy, Manglor Mountain, Pop Shot, Dirty Reggae Punx

Erik Anarchy is one of those rare outlier artists whose unique material resides in its own bubble, a leather-clad wolf untethered to stylistic norms. Whether performing with a band or solo, Anarchy’s method of expression is hardcore punk delivered with performance art vision and sharpened with the acidic world-view of a street-walking philosopher. Outsider voices like Erik Anarchy help color the amazing spectrum of personalities we have in Portland—remember to celebrate them. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Twilight Cafe & Bar, $10

Thursday, Apr 6

The Thesis

After collaborating on two shows with Portland’s new MOGO music festival last month, the Thesis is back to its regular schedule. For April’s installment, the monthly hip-hop showcase’s lineup boasts both old and new local talent, from D3—who’s brought his raspy bars to the Thesis before—to Mothra, who’ll grace the Kelly’s Olympian stage for the first time this Thursday. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $5

Jeremy Okai Davis

The first-Thursday gallery show will act as a self-portrait exhibition for painter Jeremy Okai Davis, who goes off photos to create his nostalgia-inducing painted portraits. His drippy, vibrant, messy-up-close pieces look like exactly the kind of thing that belongs on my blank living room walls. DJ VNPRT, who’s been a subject of Davis’, is providing sounds for the event. But no worries if you can’t make it tonight; after the P:ear opening, the artist’s new paintings will stay on display through May 25. JENNI MOORE

6 pm, p:ear Gallery

Gold Casio, Coco Columbia, Kulululu

Portland’s Gold Casio melds campy, gold-plated disco with glitchy indie-pop, and the result is groovy and danceable—you can’t avoid this boogie fever, so might as well let it infect you. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Queer Horror: Slumber Party Massacre

The bimonthly series, hosted by Carla Rossi, returns from its genre wanderings into noir and comedy, and is lovingly, bloodily going back to its slasher roots with Slumber Party Massacre, queer activist Rita Mae Brown’s subversive, inspirational, and satirical feminist revenge story about a party full of high school girls fighting off a homicidal maniac whose (Freudian) weapon of choice is a power drill.

9:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Out From the Shadows III

The post-punk/darkwave music festival returns for its third year, bringing in a slew of bands from the Northwest and beyond for three full nights of shadowy rock at the newly re-opened Tonic Lounge. Click here for a full list of participating artists.

Apr 6-8, 9 pm, Tonic Lounge, $10-26

Aries Spears

Helium presents a full-weekend of stand-up from a comedian and actor known for his character work and his trove of spot-on celebratory impressions that helped make him one of the biggest stars on Fox's sketch comedy series MADtv.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $16-25

Brewvana 6th Anniversary Party

Celebrating six years of loading people in a bus and getting em tipsy while educating them on the rich history of beer in the Northwest, Brewvana sets up shop at Breakside and provides a ton of all-ages entertainment (including a live ice sculpture) along with some delicious brew.

5 pm, Breakside Brewery

Tender Table

A storytelling series allowing queer, femme, POC voices to share personal stories about food and nourishment. Featuring stories from Teresa Nguyen and Elina Lim.

7 pm, Compliance Division, $5-10

Live in the Depths

Live in the Depths is a monthly showcase that shines the spotlight on local and touring electronica artists. Tonight's installment features sets from Chicago's Verhalten, Seattle's Portable Morla, and Portland's own Disxiple_113 and Elrond (EMS & Antecessor).

7:30 pm, Mississippi Pizza Pub & Atlantis Lounge

Live Wire! Radio

The latest installment of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show features appearances by Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon and actress and comedian Lauren Weedman.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-35

