A Large Explosion Just Rocked NW Portland—Reportedly From a Gas Leak

Doug Brown

Sirens are blaring through downtown this morning, after a gas leak apparently caused a large explosion near NW 23rd and Glisan. Details are sketchy at this point, but the photos coming from the scene indicate a dramatic explosion in the state's densest neighborhood.

Explosion at scene of natural gas leak at NE 23rd & Glisan. Multiple firefighter injuries. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/X8lNS7bNWE

— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 19, 2016

Here's the building pictured above before the blast.

Google Street View

@pdxalerts Update-Damage from the gas incident found blocks away-area being evacuated-Officers asking that everyone please AVOID THE AREA

— Portland OR Alerts (@pdxalerts) October 19, 2016

The extent of injury is unclear. Three firefighters have been injured, along with two civilians, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. The bureau says there are no fatalities. At least one report suggests the Portland Bagel Company at 23rd and Glisan was ripped apart in the blast. We'll update when we know more.

Update, 10:51 am: The fire bureau is asking neighbors to shelter in place, and is going to have engineers assess a building near the explosion was apparently centered. That building—the one firefighters have included in pictures—included Dosha Salon Spa. The bagel cafe that was apparently destroyed was in the building next door, which appears to have been leveled.