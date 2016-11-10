More Anti-Trump Protests Planned For This Afternoon

A Donald Trump protest on November 9 Doug Brown

Thousands of people gathered downtown yesterday and marched through the streets to protest President-elect Donald Trump. It was massive.

Well, there will be more protests this afternoon/evening, so plan accordingly if you want to join or avoid the traffic hell that will likely exist.

People will be converging at Pioneer Courthouse Square (701 SW 6th) at 5 p.m. for protests led by two separate groups. First, there's an "interfaith call for inclusion" led by the Interfaith Council of Greater Portland (event page):



(PORTLAND, Oregon) Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and First Nations faith leaders will gather at Pioneer Square today at 5:00pm in a Call to Inclusion. “Our action today is a call to continue the work for creating the Beloved Community. We stand with Muslims, with immigrants, with women who have been sexually assaulted, with people with disabilities, and with the LGBTQ community”, said the Rev. Tara Wilkins, Executive Director of the Community of Welcoming Congregations and pastor of Bridgeport United Church of Christ...

And then, at the same time at the same place, one is being led by Portland's Resistance (event page).

One question remains: Will the Portland Police Bureau maintain its hands-off approach to protesters again?