Snowpocalypse Then! A Fond Remembrance of Portland's 2008 Snow Storm

Yesterday's Snowpocalypse was the first real traffic disaster of the "new" Portland ("new" meaning since the last large wave of transplants moved in... no sweat though, I love you guys!). And while I'm sure loads of hilarious video will emerge from last night's snowstorm, let's revisit one from Portland circa. 2008—and this car-skidding mashup titled, "Cars on Ice Presents: The Portland Ice Waltz."

via