Snowpocalypse Now! Portland Practically Shut Down by Snow

The Snowpocalypse has struck and Portland is currently in full panic and "abandon your cars" mode. Traffic is at a standstill, thousands of cars are reportedly stranded, school buses are unable to pick up kids in certain areas, and people are getting home in any way possible. Here's what's going on at the moment:

4 hours to get home (PSU to Beaverton). Abandoned my car safely in a parking lot and walked the last 1.5 miles. #pdxsnow #pdxtst

— Liz Shatzer (@LizShatzer) December 15, 2016

North Clackamas School District spokeswoman says that hundreds of middle school students are still stuck in classrooms. #PDXsnow

— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) December 15, 2016

Wow. Video from viewer Kathryn King shows school bus sliding down a hill in SW Portland, slamming into another vehicle.#pdxsnow #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/YQUP6WTD6l — KATU News (@KATUNews) December 15, 2016

Behold the parking lot that is W. Burnside from downtown to well past 23rd. #pdxtst #pdxtraffic #pdxsnow pic.twitter.com/jppHsa3cTJ

— Grant Butler (@GrantButler) December 15, 2016

The @lyft price gouging continues as a ride from city hall in the snow shoots up 550 percent. #pdxsnow #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/522SwrIdDe

— Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) December 15, 2016

All showings of ARRIVAL tonight are cancelled, as is the late screening of MOONLIGHT. And there's no pizza. Thanks a lot, weather. pic.twitter.com/vIWsF5NIJB

— Hollywood Theatre (@HollywoodTheatr) December 15, 2016

ALERT: If your car is legally parked in a city meter district you can leave it there without penalty until noon tomorrow #pdxtraffic #pdxtst — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) December 15, 2016

Follow @trimet on Twitter for the latest shut-downs and reroutes!