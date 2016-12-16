Did "Identity Politics" Talk Sink Hillary's Campaign? (Short Answer "No")

Vox has a very interesting report that shoots a big hole in the theory that Hillary Clinton spoke too much about "identity politics" (gay people, minorities, or immigrants) in her campaign, which blew her chances with the inhabitants of the Red State bubbles. Vox gathered all her speeches and conducted a word-frequency analysis—and can you guess what words she said the most? As it turned out, those words were "jobs," "employment," and "the economy." From Vox:

Via Vox

And even more interestingly, while she may have been talking A LOT about the subjects the Red State bubblers wanted to hear... guess what words they actually DID hear? From this Gallup Poll:

Via Gallup

Read the entire article here.