Join Me as I Gape in Horror at All These Proposed Anti-Abortion Laws

The attack on abortion rights in America is a targeted effort. And we need to pay attention. istock / Xavier_Ascanio

Ned already posted the document you'll probably want to peruse today, but if you care about the future of reproductive rights, you'll want to check out this one too. It's Rewire's new Legislative Tracker, a database of active anti-abortion legislation throughout the country.

It's fascinating in a bad way, but it's also kiiiiiind of a huge deal, because it makes it easy to see how aggressively abortion rights are being targeted, and how coordinated that attack really is. The bills in the database are categorized by type, and they're pretty standardized: There's a plenitude of so-called "heartbeat" bills, a slew of "personhood" bills, no shortage of "admitting privileges" bills... you get the idea.

Why the repetition, you may ask? Because these bills tend to be based on model legislation pushed by stringent anti-choice groups. They're part of a focused, ongoing effort to cut off access to abortion, and grim evidence that Donald Trump knows nothing about what women face in trying to exercise that right when it's needed. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: WOMEN. ARE. ALREADY. PUNISHED. FOR. HAVING. ABORTIONS.

*clears throat daintily*

Recently rebranded as Rewire, RH Reality Check has long been a source of useful information on anti-choice policies, and this database provides a necessary, relatively unprecedented service in a political climate where we often see restrictive legislation given deceptive labeling that implies it's anything but what it is: a blatant attempt to cut off access to abortion, especially for low-income people. This stuff is wonky and can make for depressing reading, but in this age of fake news, we can't afford to not pay attention.