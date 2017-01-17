The Abortion Rate is the Lowest It's Been Since the '70s. It'll Probably Go Up Again with the GOP in Power

SAY IT WITH ME NOW: Birth control makes abortion rates go down. Birth control makes abortion rates go down. Birth control— istock / areeya_ann

Here's NPR:

The report by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports legalized abortion, puts the rate at 14.6 abortions per 1,000 women of childbearing age (ages 15-44) in 2014. That's the lowest recorded rate since the Roe decision in 1973. The abortion rate has been declining for decades — down from a peak of 29.3 in 1980 and 1981.

Here's the thing that makes abortion rates go down: access to birth control.

Here's what else makes abortion rates go down: access to birth control.

Notice that the answer is NOT making it more difficult to access abortion. Or shaming women for being sexually active. And it's certainly not abstinence-only sex education.

What lowers abortion rates? Birth control.

You know what made birth control unprecedentedly accessible and universally covered? The Affordable Care Act.

You know who voted to take away the birth control provision of the Affordable Care Act, making birth control unaffordable again? Senate Republicans.

You know who claims to be against abortion? PEOTUS and his Republican counterparts in Congress.

You know whose policies were actually in place in 2014, when abortion rates dropped? President Obama's.

You know who's trying to save the Affordable Care Act, and maintain the policies likely responsible for the lowered abortion rate? Congressional Democrats.

The abortion rate in the United States is the lowest it's been since 1973.

What do you think will happen to it when American women's birth control access is reduced under the incoming Republican regime?

We already know the answer to that question, and there's nothing "pro-life" about it.