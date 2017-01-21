The Women's March on Portland is Massive, Jubilant, and Lit

It's hard to think some record isn't being broken today, as tens of thousands of people have converged in a crush of wet, jubilant, Trump-hating humanity in McCall Waterfront Park for the Women's March on Portland. As we write this, the massive demonstration is still singing, chanting, and cursing its way through the streets of downtown. There are guesstimates that that crowd numbers 100,000 or more. A far larger tally than expected.

This was always supposed to be a peaceful, jubilant march, and organizers were careful to plan a route with police. In this way, it's very different than last night's protest, which devolved into a violent standoff between police and demonstrators.

Cell service is abominable, but tweets and photos are making it out from the belly of the beast.





A few aerials of today's Women's March on Portland #womensmarchpdx pic.twitter.com/AKM4r1Vx5q — KGW News (@KGWNews) January 21, 2017

Why are you marching? pic.twitter.com/WARiNEgRjL

— Megan Burbank (@meganireneb) January 21, 2017

It's dumping rain at the #womensmarchpsx but we are out here in thousands and we are strong. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

— Portland Mercury (@portlandmercury) January 21, 2017

The witches are in the house. pic.twitter.com/zKn1CkZ6Af

— Megan Burbank (@meganireneb) January 21, 2017

About those witches pic.twitter.com/qCGviRqSKR

— Megan Burbank (@meganireneb) January 21, 2017

Lead of #womensmarchpdx has reached Waterfront Park at Oak. Those who have completed the march are encouraged to go into the park.

— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 21, 2017