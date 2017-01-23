Where Are They Now, the "Most F*ckable People in Portland" circa 2002

We at the Mercury immediately recognized the list as the handiwork of our 2002 Portland Sex Survey!

The post brought up some lingering questions about the most fackable folks and what they were up to now so we did a little recon and here's what we found out:

Rob Marciano is now ABC's weatherman and provides forecasts for the weekend editions of Good Morning America. DAMN ROB. MOVIN' ON UP. Confirmed, he is still extremely hot.

Your Mama is probably a very nice lady. You should call her.

Rasheed Wallace left the Blazers in 2004 and retired from the NBA in 2013. In the 2000–01 season, Wallace received 41 technical fouls over a span of 80 games. 💖

We don't know much about what Scott Weimer—AKA

Mr. Gay Pride 2001— is up to today. Here's his outgoing interview with the Mercury as he passed his title on to the next lucky Mr. Gay Pride.

His Twitter was last updated in 2015, at which time he was playing WordBrain.

Jay Winebrenner, bassist for 31knotts is now Jay Winebrenner, guitarist of Blesst Chest. 31knotts last album, Trump Harm, came out in 2011, but the title seems pretty damn meaningful right now. Here's an article about Blesst Chest from 2016.

Jumbo from Lifesavas is still around Portland. Lifesavas last album came out in 2005, but it appears from the group's Facebook page that they are still available for booking.

Erik Sten, the former City Commissioner of Portland, is still around town as well. His linked in says he's currently the president of Further Development LLC, "a socially conscious real estate and mortgage company, currently focused on foreclosure prevention." Here's a story about his legacy from the Oregonian. There are also pictures of him from the time of publication in 2015. 😉

Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney is now Carrie Brownstein of Portlandia.



Daria O'Neil is back with Gustav at 94.7!

Darcelle is still fabulous and always will be. In August she was named the world's oldest drag queen performer.

Miss America from Gresham—AKA Katie Harman—now lives in Southern Oregon and is a mother of two.

We couldn't find much on Jennifer Folker of Dahlia or Geoff at the Rialto. Anyone out there know what they're up to now?