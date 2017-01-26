New National Poll Reveals that Americans Think Trump Stinks

If you missed last night's Rachel Maddow show, she was the first to reveal the results of a brand new Public Policy Polling survey about how Americans really feel about Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes. Spoiler alert: Their feelings are largely negative. In fact, according to this poll, Americans seem to think he will be the worst president since Nixon. (Oh, I think he's far worse than Nixon... but maybe I'm in the minority?) Anyway, check out these juicy results from PPP:

-We find that only 34% of voters want to build a wall with Mexico if American taxpayers have to pay up front for it, compared to 53% who are opposed to doing that. -We find that with Trump in office now, the Affordable Care Act is reaching record levels of popularity with 45% of voters supporting it to 41% who are opposed. Only 30% of voters think the best plan is to repeal the act and start over, while 61% would prefer Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act and fix parts that aren't working.

Also...

-59% of voters think Trump needs to release his tax returns, to just 32% who don't think it's necessary for him to. In fact, 54% of voters would support a law requiring candidates for President to release 5 years of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot, to just 34% who would be opposed to putting that requirement in place. -Trump's ties to Russia continue to be a problem for him. Only 13% of voters have a favorable opinion of Russia, to 60% with a negative view of it. For Vladimir Putin himself, the numbers are even worse. Just 10% of voters see him positively, with 67% having an unfavorable opinion of him. Continued close ties to Russia could be a problem for Trump even with his own base- among his voters Russia has a 20/47 favorability rating and Putin's is 15/55.

Looks like our "liberal bubble" is growing exponentially.

You can read the quick 'n' dirty findings of the poll here, but if you really want to do a deep dive into all the numbers, download the full document here.