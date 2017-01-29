#MuslimBan Protest Today (Sun Jan 29), 2 pm, at PDX Airport

Yesterday's march at PDX Ciara Dolan

According to one of the primary organizers of the Portland resistance movement, Gregory McKelvey, a protest is planned for today (Sun Jan 29) at the Portland International Airport at 2 pm.

Airport today. 2 PM. I'll see you there. pic.twitter.com/HuASaW1E8A

— Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) January 29, 2017

And this Facebook page also confirms the march. If you missed our coverage yesterday, a couple hundred protesters showed up at PDX to demonstrate against President Trump's ban on refugees and anyone traveling from seven Middle Eastern countries including war-torn Syria. Last night a federal judge put a temporary stay on the deportations, but the Department of Homeland Security announced today they will continue to enforce the ban.

Other protests are planned this afternoon across the country, including Washington, DC, NYC, Boston, LA, Seattle, and many more. Check the most current list here. More on this protest when we have it.

