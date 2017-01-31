Today's Hero of the Resistance: Woman Who Secretly Recorded GOP Conference

Activists protest outside GOP retreat last week. Getty / Jessica Kourkounis

The GOP is madder than a poodle in a pigpen over the currently unidentified hero of the resistance who snuck into last week’s joint House and Senate GOP retreat in Philadelphia, secretly recorded them, and then sent the recordings to major news outlets. Read more about that here! According to a report in The Hill, this woman hero was able to infiltrate the closed-door meeting, where many GOP members were freaking out about the repeal of Obamacare, by dressing up and claiming to be a congressman's wife. The organizers now say they have identified the woman, and will launch a criminal investigation. From The Hill:

“There is an active criminal investigation going on, and police are doing the hard work of piecing together evidence,” [House GOP Conference Chairwoman Cathy] McMorris Rodgers told lawmakers of the joint investigation between the Capitol Police and Congressional Institute, according to a source in the room. House lawmakers both inside and outside Tuesday’s GOP conference meeting expressed alarm about the security breach — especially since the woman managed to gain access to the same room where President Trump, Pence, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Senate President Pro Tem Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) appeared.

...

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.), a Trump ally on Capitol Hill, made the point that the woman’s actions didn’t just constitute a security breach — it will discourage lawmakers from openly debating issues behind closed doors for fear of being recorded. “It violates future opportunities to discuss policy candidly,” Reed told The Hill.

Wait, let me fix that: “It violates future opportunities to hide our true agenda from the gullible American public,” Reed told The Hill. Ahhh, that's better.

Anyway if this hero is arrested, we in the resistance should do everything in our power to defend her. The GOP can cry all they want—the rest of us will continue using every available means (sneaky or not) to stop them. And make no mistake, women are doing the heavy lifting that's making this resistance possible.