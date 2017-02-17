Pickathon Starlight Series, Episode 5: Cass McCombs

Tim LaBarge

Here's the new episode of our ongoing, with special performances from the 2016 Pickathon festival that took place on the Starlight Stage. Today's video comes from, whose hushed songs are an apt fit for those late-night performances. "County Line" is the opening track on 2011'sand it's given some psychedelic spook and live muscle with this patient, drawn-out reading, which concludes with a lengthy guitar solo.

This premiere is an episode of the Starlight Series in the Pickathon 2016-2017 Season, presented by the Portland Mercury and The Stranger and made possible by Lagunitas Brewing Company. You can check out other performances from the series at the links below. Meanwhile, tickets are moving briskly for 2017's Pickathon, which takes place at Pendarvis Farm on August 3-6. This year's performers include Drive-By Truckers, Dinosaur Jr., Charles Bradley, Dungen, Wolf People, Jonathan Richman, KING, Xenia Rubinos, and many more. Check the lineup and get tickets over at Pickathon's site.