Last night's Mercury sponsored I, Anonymous Show (held monthly at the Secret Society) was the first helmed by new host Caitlin Weierhauser, and dear god was it laff-out-loud funny. Caitlin, along with her tack-sharp panel of Shelley McLendon, Mohanad Elshieky, and Becky Braunstein, had loads of fun skewering (and sometimes sympathizing with) a score of crazy I, Anonymous submissions which covered such topics as roommates with bee hives, ejaculating on the toothbrushes of enemies, Hitler mustaches, and more! Here are a few pics from last night's show taken by the wonderfully talented Caroline Smith. Enjoy 'em and don't miss next month's edition of the I, Anonymous Show! (Got a rant or confession to get off your chest? Drop it off in the I, Anonymous Blog, and maybe your submission will make it into the show!)