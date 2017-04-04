Target Announces They'll Be Replacing the AMF Pro 300 Bowling Alley Next Year

That's the new Target store that's proposed for the site of the AMF Pro 300 bowling lanes on SE Powell. Target announced today that the chain store's newest Portland location will, as rumored, be replacing the beloved bowling alley next year. Scheduled to open in July 2018, it's a "small-format" version of the store, although it's still a whopping 32,100 square feet, and will feature a tailored selection of merchandise including groceries, apparel, home items, and other Target-y things.

Here's the announcement from Target:

Today, Target is announcing plans to open a 32,100 square foot small-format store in southeast Portland’s Powell neighborhood, located at 3031 Southeast Powell Boulevard. Target has signed a lease for the Portland Powell store with MAJ Development Corp. Projected to open in July 2018, the Portland Powell store will be the company’s second small-format location in the Pacific Northwest, joining Target’s Portland Galleria location. Target is focused on expanding small-format stores in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as on college campuses. With Target’s small-format stores, assortments are tailored to meet the needs of local guests. At approximately 32,100 square feet, the Portland Powell store will provide a quick-trip shopping experience with a curated assortment mix, including: · A robust grocery assortment, including fresh produce and grab-and-go items

· Apparel and accessories for women, men, kids and baby

· A selection of toys and sporting goods

· A curated selection of home items

· Health, personal care and beauty products

· A selection of entertainment and electronics products

· Services will include a CVS Pharmacy and Order Pickup



In addition to the new store’s robust product assortment, Target's Order Pickup service – the ability to buy online and pickup in store – will provide guests with the convenience of having their orders ready within one hour for pickup and the security of having online orders shipped to, and held at the store.



Small-format stores are a priority for Target and guests have responded well to having these customized stores available in their neighborhoods. Target continues to expand with this format, and currently operates 35 small-format stores. Target will open more than 100 small-format stores over the next three years and has announced 38 to date.

As part of the announcement, a senior vice president of Properties, Target named Mark Schindele said this: “We look forward to expanding Target’s presence in Portland to serve even more guests with the addition of the new July 2018 small-format store in the Powell neighborhood. We think the community will enjoy the convenient shopping experience with a unique assortment mix that only Target can provide.”

And Michael A. Jenkins, President of MAJ Development—owner of the SE Powell property—said, “We are always motivated to bring retailers and consumers together; however, we are more excited than ever for the opportunity to work alongside Target to introduce their small-format concept in our marketplace. In addition to benefiting from the ideal location on Powell Boulevard, customers will conveniently have ample parking. The site will have upwards of 100 stalls including, covered parking, electronic car charging, and dedicated car share spaces. We see great success for Target at this location!”

Target's news arrives in the midst of pushback from AMF Pro 300, who a little over a week ago claimed they will not be closing as announced. We've reached out to Bowlmor AMF, the parent company of the Portland bowling alley, for comment.

