Police Arrest Activist Accused of Punching Grant Chisholm at the PDX Airport Protest

Portland police officers arrested a local activist at City Council Wednesday morning and handed him over to the Port of Portland police officers.

James Krane, 30, was then booked on a fourth degree misdemeanor assault charge for an incident during a "wide scale protest" at the Portland International Airport on January 29, the Port of Portland confirmed to the Mercury this afternoon. The Port of Portland wouldn't say who the victim was "because it's still an ongoing investigation."

But, really, the Port of Portland Police Police Department is accusing Krane of knocking out Grant Chisholm, the antagonistic "Bible Believers" preacher who showed up to counter protest the hundreds of people at the airport protesting President Donald Trump's original Muslim travel ban. Chisholm and his crew, who are bad people, picketed and yelled Spanish-speaking churchgoers earlier that day.

Here's how we reported the incident a few months back:



On Sunday, January 29, Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie stood just a few yards from four Westboro-style “Bible Believers” who showed up to scream about repentance, damnation, and homosexuality at hordes of demonstrators who’d amassed at Portland International Airport to protest Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban.” “I’m increasingly concerned as this afternoon wears on that there are counter-protesters here who have thrown punches,” said the Pacific University chaplain, who wore a T-shirt that read “As a Christian, I stand in solidarity with my Muslim neighbors” over a long-sleeved shirt and clerical collar. “The police have witnessed it but refused to intervene. They’re allowing the crowd to escalate towards more violence.” Minutes later, Grant Chisholm—one of the antagonistic preachers, who’d been heckling Spanish-speaking churchgoers earlier in the day—was splayed unconscious on the green PDX carpet, victim to a solid right hook to the head.

We will update this story when new information comes in.