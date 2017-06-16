Pickathon Starlight Series, Episode 9: Kevin Morby

Liz Devine

We may be in the last throes of spring drizzle, but summertime's best party,, is less than two months away! And we've got the latest in our Starlight Stage series of performances from last year's festival to get you in the mood for this year's.

Today's installment comes from Kevin Morby, who turned in this sizzling take of "I Have Been to the Mountain" while performing under the stars. The tune comes from Morby's last album, the excellent Singing Saw, and this live version features a scorching solo from guitarist Meg Duffy. Meanwhile, Morby's new one, City Music, is out today on Dead Oceans, and although he's not playing this year's Pickathon, you can see him a couple of short weeks later at the Aladdin Theater, where he plays on Tuesday, August 22.

Meanwhile, Pickathon creeps ever closer—it will take place once again at the idyllic Pendarvis Farm on August 3-6. Tickets are going fast, so head over to Pickathon's website and score yours. 2017's performers include Black Milk and Nat Turner, Courtney Marie Andrews, Kaia Kater, Mic Capes, Dungen, A-WA, Wolf People, and Kevin Morby's Dead Oceans label mate Marlon Williams.