Who Said It: Anthony Scaramucci or Tommy from Goodfellas?

GETTY / CHIP SOMODEVILLA, Goodfellas

Newly-installed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci talks like someone shoved a Martin Scorcese script up his ass. Case-in-point: This remarkable rant dictated to the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza last night. We wanted to test this theory, so we've juxtaposed lines from Scaramucci's interview with lines spoken by Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito, the violently angry and profane gangster from the 1990 film Goodfellas.

WHO SAID IT? Scaramucci or DeVito?

1. "They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go fuck themselves."

2. "What the fuck are you doing? You're hanging around my fuckin' neck like a vulture, like impending danger."

3. "Where you going? Where you going, you dizzy motherfucker, you?"

4. "This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.? Because I nailed these guys."

5. "I asked you for a favor. I do a lot of fucking favors for you, don't I? I'm trying to bang this fucking broad, you wanna help me out!"

6. “The lie detector starts—"

7. "I’m not trying to suck my own cock."

8. "Yeah, you were always fuckin' late, you were late for your own fuckin' funeral."

9. "Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked [REDACTED] for six months."

10. "I'm a little fucked up maybe, but I'm funny how, I mean funny like I'm a clown, I amuse you? I make you laugh, I'm here to fuckin' amuse you?"





ANSWERS Scaramucci: 1, 4, 6, 7, 9. DeVito: 2, 3, 5, 8, 10.