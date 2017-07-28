Good Morning, News: GOP Health Care Efforts Implode, The Mooch Gets Raw, and City Hall Gets Less Accessible



(with help from three GOP senators)! In a dramatic vote early Friday morning , Mitch McConnell's "skinny repeal"—a Hail Mary for ditching Obamacare that McConnell was urging senators to pass with assurances it wouldn't ultimately become law—fell short by one vote.

"WHOSE ONE VOTE?!" is the question the Internet is arguing about today. Republican Sen. John McCain cast the most dramatic no vote, but GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins had been fairly stalwart "nays" all along. And of course, every Democrat, including your Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, voted no. The vote had an air of finality—which certainly wasn't hurt by McConnell nearly breaking down on the Senate floor afterward—but don't expect the efforts to kill the ACA end. Anyway, to the tweets!

In the end, the president's closing message – that his attorney general is terrible – couldn't put the bill over the top — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 28, 2017

I know it's great to see Mitch McConnell all miserable but let's not forget to picture Paul Ryan miserable too July 28, 2017

Good times.

If you haven't read The Single Greatest Piece In New Yorker History—a rundown of the profane, bewildering call new White House communications director Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci gave to the magazine's Ryan Lizza—you totally should.

In less good news, the Multnomah County DA's Office has released transcripts of a grand jury hearing into the police shooting of Terrell Johnson, a 24-year-old who was killed in May following a disturbance at a MAX station. The document paints a picture of a young, newly homeless man in possible mental health crisis in the days before he was killed.

ICYMI: Turnstiles are returning to the main entrance of City Hall, the latest in Mayor Ted Wheeler's efforts to ratchet up security. Following routine, often-tense demonstrations that racked the building from last fall (under former Mayor Charlie Hales) to fairly recently, some staffers have protested they feel unsafe.

Former Multnomah County Chair Jeff Cogen has suffered a stroke, the O reports. "We are optimistic that he will make a complete recovery," his brother said in a statement. Get well soon.

If you want to feel hopeless about everything, well, there's this video of a man non-sensically harassing the patrons of Portland gay bar Scandals, and suggesting he can't get a job because of them?

Early warning: Portland City Council is slated to take up a bunch of police reform policies next week, including an attempt to (re-)kill the 48-hour rule, and a tweak that would let people who investigate police misconduct actually have a say in potential discipline.

Multnomah County is gearing up to sue the maker of OxyContin, which is widely blamed for having a role in the opioid crisis that's got tendrils all over the country.

As the Trump Administration continues to try to pump states for a host of detailed voter information, Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson is narrowing the details his office will publicly release.

More good weather!