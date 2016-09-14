Record Review: Lynnae Gryffin, Information

COURTESY OF LYNNAE GRYFFIN

ON HER NEW EP Information, Lynnae Gryffin uses the jagged sounds of rock music to make expansive, smeared landscapes—much like if she were using the pulpy juice of wild berries as watercolors.

The EP’s four songs temper harsh guitar tones with production effects that sound sampled from windswept moors. Untamed, angular guitar joltingly stops and starts throughout the first two tracks—it’s as though it’s following pages that have been torn from a book and rearranged into a surreal narrative that’s anything but linear.

Gryffin channels Imogen Heap on slow-burning standout “Norah’s Song” with layered, echoing vocals that sound like they’re bubbling up from deep-sea canyons. She repeatedly sings “I did not tame the wild around me” over random bursts of percussion that illuminate new corners of this vast sonic wilderness. It’s the EP’s campfire song, and Gryffin surrounds herself with sprawling, orchestral noises that both dwarf and amplify her voice with booming resonance.

Closing track “Sand” is built on simple, fiery riffs and drums that sound like a clenched fist. Gryffin’s vocals resonate with similar resistance—she handles each word with what sounds like reverence and revulsion as she sings, “I know I must belong/Like we all must belong/With or without you,” transforming the singular word “belong” into a subplot that has its own transfixing control.

Gryffin’s Information EP is just four tracks long, but each one sounds like an excursion into a newfound micro-universe—it reaches far beyond the limits of its length and into fantastical realms.