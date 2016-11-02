Blazers Recap: The Warriors Came Out to Play

2016 NBA superteam Golden State Warriors handed the Blazers a bruising 127-104 loss last night in a game that wasn't even a close as this lopsided score suggests. The first half was a lot of fun to watch though, and it'd be nice to think these two teams will have some more closely fought battles later this season.

The first thing you would have noticed had you been at this game was the large contingent of Golden State fans in attendance. I was curious what the breakdown was between die-hard fans who'd traveled here to see the game and fresh transplants from the Bay area who had moved up here to escape and create higher rents.

At first, as I pondered the later group, the transplants, I thought, "Man, those folks need to assimilate better to our culture. You can't just move up here and bring all your own beliefs and prejudices with you." But then I reconsidered this line thinking. Hey, it's cool, root for whatever team you want. This is America! Bring it on!

Where is Even Turner's hand is in this picture? Courtesy Trail Blazers

Okay, this game wasn't much to write home about from a Blazers perspective. Golden State is a juggernaut this year. You know about that, right? Steph Curry? Kay Thompson? Who let them get Kevin Durant as well? WTF?

At one point during the game the jumbotron camera settled upon a fan-made sign which read, "I've been a Golden State fan my whole life... said no fan ever!" The crowd cheered at that one. That's right, posers!

One wishful sign read, "Golden State chemistry: failed!" It sure didn't appear that way tonight. Lillard and McCollum looked good out there though. I predict more and better backcourt battles between these guys this season.

Vote Lillard/McCollum '16 Courtesy Trail Blazers

Things got a little chippy during the second period. What the heck was going on here?

Plumlee gets some payback for that nutshot during pre-season

During halftime I roamed the halls seeking answers to my questions about who these Golden State fans were and why were they invading our shores. They were easy to find, and very cheerful. Check out these happy dudes:

bromantic!!

This is the Portland version of those guys:

beardtown!

Then I noticed another phenomenon. Blazers/Warriors couples! Love and friendship across the divide,

like Romeo and Juliette:

Coolest Blazer fans of the night:

Halftime is always awesome at the Moda Center, but so far this year the third quarter has been a real bummer. Someone needs to work on their halftime pep talks down in the locker room because it seems like the Blazers have gotten blown out in every third quarter this season. Luckily, they've been good enough to shoot their way back into it in a couple of those games, but not so last night.

The second half was pretty much a clinic out there, with one interesting bright spot on the Blazers end. Deep bench rookie Jake Layman busted out a record-setting debut during his first ever NBA minutes. He hit 5 three point shots in only 8 minutes of play. It was impressive. He also threw down a nice dunk to bring his point total to 17, the highest Trailblazer debut since Lillard scored 23 back on Halloween of 2012.

It wasn't a great game for the Blazers. But there's still a lot of hope left in our tanks. The season is young we'll get a few more cracks at those big guns before it's all said and done.