1. Go to a protest.
2. Attend one of these local events.
3. Read this book. Or this book. OR ANY BOOK.
4. Write your sweetheart/neighbor/friends a Mercury valentine.
5. Smoke a joint and then read this review of the Avatar ballet.
6. Get happy hour with your friends.
7. Drink at one of these dive bars.
8. Listen to covers of Woody Guthrie songs.
9. Catch up on Megan Burbank's new column “Ask a Feminist!”
10. Go see a movie…any movie.
10 Things You Can Do Tonight Instead of Watching Trump Announce his Supreme Court Choices
1. Go to a protest.