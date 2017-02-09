Steph Curry Delivers Smackdown on Under Armour; Delivers Sick Trump Burn

Courtesy NBA

What follows is... read the other two here and here . (And collect all 3,457!)

Today in Under Armour blows and why you should definitely boycott them: Golden State Warriors shooting star Steph Curry (and Under Armour spokesmodel) is not happy about UA CEO Kevin Plank's worshipful comments about Donald Trump. From CNN:

Under Armour was hit with a major backlash after its CEO Kevin Plank called President Trump a "real asset" to the U.S.

Then to make matters worse, Steph Curry, one of the company's most valuable athletes, joined in.

"I agree with that description," Curry told The Mercury News. "if you remove the 'et' from asset."

Sweeeet burn. Okay, maybe it's not the sweetest burn, but it was still pretty good. Curry continued:

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone," Curry told the newspaper on Wednesday, "with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue."

And while Plank is now saying whatever pops into his head in order to backpedal away from his former statements, the toothpaste is out of the tube, and an Under Armour boycott is already in full swing.

#GrabYourWallet #Boycottunderarmor Under Armour company doesn't believe it will be impacted by boycott, I suggest we show them differently

— Angelica (@anataliedz1) February 9, 2017

Don't forget that Under Armour is setting up shop right here in Portland in just a few months. Wonder how that will work out for them?

And because I know you love them, after the jump I'll post another furious email from the many I've been receiving since starting to rant about Under Armour. Want to add yours to the pile? Email me here.

That one's almost poetic! Keep 'em comin', haters!