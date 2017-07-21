Pickathon Starlight Series, Episode 10: Daniel Norgren

Tim LaBarge

There's not much time left before Pickathon, but there's always time for another episode in our ongoing. Today's is extra special, as it features an exceptional performance from one of last year's breakout performers,. Pickathon 2016 marked the Swedish singer/songwriter's first US appearance, and he definitely left an impression on those who were lucky enough to catch him. If you missed it, all is not lost—this great performance clip was captured for posterity, in which Norgren and his rhythm section perform a haunting rendition of "Are We Running Out of Love?"

Daniel Norgren will be returning to the US later this year for his first full-fledged American tour. And he's kicking off the tour right here in the Northwest, with a show at Seattle's Tractor Tavern on September 22 and then Portland's Revolution Hall on September 23 (tix). Prior to that, his two 2015 albums are being properly released in North America—The Green Stone and Alabursy will be given vinyl editions (pressed at Portland's Cascade Record Pressing) that'll hit store shelves on Friday, August 25. So if this track turns you on, there's plenty more Norgren to come.

But before any of that happens, it'll be Pickathon time! The 2017 edition of the Portland-area festival is just a turn of the calendar page away: In less than two weeks, Pickathon will be kicking off at Pendarvis Farm with performances from Charles Bradley, A-WA, Wolf People, Drive-By Truckers, the Last Artful, Dodgr, Dinosaur Jr., KING, Dungen, and many others. That goes down August 3-6 and tickets are moving really fast, so if you're planning on going, you may want to lock yours down now.