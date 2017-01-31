The "President" Will Announce His Promised Roe v. Wade Overturner on TV Tonight. Join Me in Not Watching!

A preview of tonight's announcement. istock / brasovianu

Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes, has shown time and again during his first week in office that he loves nothing more than offering jobs to people who can't do them and don't want them. (Seriously, Betsy DeVos, you can just say you don't care about education. It's okay. We all know it!)

In a display of wasteful showmanship (already the ~*signature legacy*~ of his time in office), the "president" will announce his pick for the Supreme Court on television tonight on live television and Facebook Live. You'll recall that he's promised his SCOTUS nominees will oppose Roe v. Wade, which is 100 percent on-brand for a man who apparently has so little respect for women we have a recording of him inadvertently owning up to sexually assaulting them for sport.

You guys, I don't know if you can tell or anything, but I'm mad about this. I'm mad, because after nearly a year of the GOP ignoring Obama's SCOTUS pick, we're going to be subjected to nominees selected by a person whose staggeringly incompetent administration has already been so bad at its job it's getting sued by the state of Washington and had to have its racist anti-immigrant ban walked back by a court ruling. The administration that Washington State Governor Jay Inslee rightly described as a group of people incapable of running "a two-car funeral" has already proven itself to be profoundly unskilled at anything but turning the American presidency into the saddest joke in the world.

Politico's reporting that Senate Democrats plan to push back against Trump's nominee, but few are as vocal about it as Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, who's already announced that he plans to employ the filibuster against Trump's likely-horrible picks:

On Monday, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) announced his plans to mount a filibuster against any Trump nominee, vowing to use the Senate’s tools to exact revenge for Garland’s treatment. Later in the day, Schumer buttonholed Merkley to chide him on his comments, according to multiple sources familiar of the matter.

The disconnect between Merkley and Schumer, who is the Senate minority leader, belies a larger disconnect among Senate Democrats, many of whom are arguing for a more measured approach than an immediate commitment to use the filibuster due to concerns about retaliation from the Republican majority.

As for the televised hellscape on offer this evening, I'm not tuning in. I suggest you don't either. If you need something else to do, here are a bunch of ideas.